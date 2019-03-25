Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Dividing Ridge, OH
Cincinnati - Ann Elaine Kelly, 79, formerly DeMossville, KY,daughter of Jack and Esther Donehue Kelly, died Fri. Ann invested 35 years in retail, with Mabley & Carew and various Mercantile Stores, including promotion to corporate buyer in New York. A lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church - Dividing Ridge, she is survived by sister, Mary Fiorini, brother, Gerald Kelly, and sister-in-law, Jo Schmutte Kelly, all of Cincinnati; many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

Preceded by five siblings: John (the late Edelle McCoy) Kelly, Charles Kelly, Lillian (the late Ralph Schweinefuss), Harry (the late Norma Foster) Kelly, and Alfred Kelly.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Sat., Mar. 30, 2019, St. John Catholic Church - Dividing Ridge. Visitation 5-8 pm Fri., Woodhead Funeral Home, 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040. Interment St. John Cemetery In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Cemetery Fund, or . www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 25, 2019
