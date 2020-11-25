1/
Ann Franchi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann Franchi

Cincinnati - FRANCHI, Ann T. (nee Renaldi). Beloved mother of Edmund (Ruth) Franchi and Stephan Franchi. Devoted grandmother of Anna, Anthony and Ryan. Dear sister of Henry Renaldi and the late Joseph and Leo Renaldi. Passed away November 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. New Burlington, 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. following COVID guidelines. Mass will also be livestreamed at Corpuschristicommunity.org for those wishing to attend virtually. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Church. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church -- Mass will also be livestreamed at Corpuschristicommunity.org for those wishing to attend virtually.
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved