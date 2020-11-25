Ann Franchi
Cincinnati - FRANCHI, Ann T. (nee Renaldi). Beloved mother of Edmund (Ruth) Franchi and Stephan Franchi. Devoted grandmother of Anna, Anthony and Ryan. Dear sister of Henry Renaldi and the late Joseph and Leo Renaldi. Passed away November 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Visitation will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. New Burlington, 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. following COVID guidelines. Mass will also be livestreamed at Corpuschristicommunity.org
for those wishing to attend virtually. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Corpus Christi Church. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com