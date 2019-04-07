Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
(513) 231-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
5950 Kellogg Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Cincinnati - 90, of Cincinnati, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hospice of Cincinnati. She was born on October 23, 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Dr. John R. and Melba Donagh. Ann was a member of the forest seedlings garden club; Pi Beta Phi Sorority of Indiana University where she obtained her Bachelors' degree and then went on to Northwestern University to obtain her Masters' degree in Education. She retired from teaching and enjoyed her time traveling all across the world. Ann is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John F. Boylan. Ann is survived by her sons, John (Kim) Boylan and Robert Boylan; granddaughters, Adriana and Colette Boylan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati OH 45230. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the Family.
