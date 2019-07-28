|
Ann M. Kidd
Adams County - Ann M. Kidd (nee Lovett) Beloved wife of the late Arthur Kidd. Dear mother of Juanita Kidd Fletcher and the late Delores Kelly. Loving grandmother of Nicole Conners Canfield, Jessica Freeland and Christopher Ostrander. Devoted sister of Rethia (Tony) Lloyd and the late Dorothy Devney, Ruth and Fred Lovett. Passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Age 89 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday, July 30 from 12 Noon until time of funeral service at 1:30 PM. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019