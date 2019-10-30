Services
Ann Marie Hamilton Obituary
Ann Marie Hamilton, 44 of Hudson, Florida passed away on October 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her Father, Robert Miller and a Brother, Troy Miller. Ann Marie is survived by her Children, Jerry Miller, Reggie Hamilton, Mahlik Hamilton, Oaisa Hemingway, Samantha Pelcha & Mackenzie Watkins; Mother, Geraldine Miller; Loving Partner, Sonya Johnston; Sister, Dawn Eubank; Brothers, Tony Miller, Danny Miller & Joe Miller. 11 Grandchildren also survive. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
