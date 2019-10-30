|
|
Ann Marie Hamilton, 44 of Hudson, Florida passed away on October 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her Father, Robert Miller and a Brother, Troy Miller. Ann Marie is survived by her Children, Jerry Miller, Reggie Hamilton, Mahlik Hamilton, Oaisa Hemingway, Samantha Pelcha & Mackenzie Watkins; Mother, Geraldine Miller; Loving Partner, Sonya Johnston; Sister, Dawn Eubank; Brothers, Tony Miller, Danny Miller & Joe Miller. 11 Grandchildren also survive. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 am until the Service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019