Ann R. Gaiter
1931 - 2020
Ann R. Gaiter

Cincinnati - Ann Resola Gaiter, born August 3, 1931; departed this life Monday, July 27, 2020.

Ann was the owner of Ann's Beauty Salon, on Burnet Ave. In 1954 she was the first member to join Rockdale Baptist Church.

Left to cherish fond memories, husband, Lawrence; daughter, Audrey (Ralph) Moore; son, Nicolas (Bernice) Gaiter; other family and friends.

Visitation 9-11am on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue. Funeral service to follow. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
