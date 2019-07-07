Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 732-2221
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Faith United Methodist Church
180 N 5th St.
Batavia, OH
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
180 N 5th St.
Batavia, OH
Ann Ruth Winemiller

Ann Ruth Winemiller Obituary
Ann Ruth Winemiller

Batavia - (nee Angel) entered into eternal rest on 7/5/19 at the age of 91. Long time resident of Batavia. Devoted wife of 50+ years to the late Donald Eugene Winemiller (2001). Loving mother of Todd (Deborah) Winemiller. Sister of the late Ralph, Gorrell, Albert and Jack Angel, as well as Francis Hunt. Cherished Grandmother of Alexis Hope, Madison Leeann, and Ryan Lee Winemiller. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends and family Monday, 7/8/19 from 5 to 9pm at the Faith United Methodist Church, 180 N 5th St. Batavia, OH. Service Tuesday, 7/9/19, at 11am at the Church. Internment in Batavia Union Cemetery. Ann was a 70 year member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Batavia and served many children as a cook in Batavia Local Schools. She also worked for the Ben Franklin Store in Batavia for 20 years. Memorials may be directed to the Faith United Methodist Church of Batavia.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
