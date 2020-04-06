Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Ann Vollman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Vollman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Ryan Vollman


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ann Ryan Vollman Obituary
Ann Ryan Vollman

Cincinnati - Ann Ryan Vollman, beloved mother of Kimberly Ann Wehling, grandmother of Elizabeth, Catherine, and Julianna Wehling, sister of Brendan (Mary Ann) Ryan, aunt of Tara Ryan Busch, Jay Ryan, and Patrick Ryan. Also survived by many loving extended cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Clare Ryan, brothers Bobby and David Ryan, and great-granddaughter Seraca Laurienti. Friday, April 3, 2020. Age 75. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for family only. In honor of Ann, all will be invited to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life gathering to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., Cincinnati, 45202 or , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, 45263. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -