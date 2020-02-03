Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
11000 Montgomery Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Whittenbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Whittenbarger

Add a Memory
Ann Whittenbarger Obituary
Ann Whittenbarger

Symmes Township - Ann M. (nee Doll), beloved wife of James N. Whittenbarger, cherished mother of James D. Whittenbarger and Debora J. (William Doherty) Whittenbarger-Doherty, devoted grandmother of Kiersten, Noah and Eli Whittenbarger. Passed away on Thursday, January 30th at the age of 85. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 12Noon at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd. (45242). In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Neediest Kids of All, PO Box 636666 (45263-6666) or NeediestKidsOfAll.com. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -