|
|
Ann Whittenbarger
Symmes Township - Ann M. (nee Doll), beloved wife of James N. Whittenbarger, cherished mother of James D. Whittenbarger and Debora J. (William Doherty) Whittenbarger-Doherty, devoted grandmother of Kiersten, Noah and Eli Whittenbarger. Passed away on Thursday, January 30th at the age of 85. A committal service will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 12Noon at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd. (45242). In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to the Neediest Kids of All, PO Box 636666 (45263-6666) or NeediestKidsOfAll.com. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020