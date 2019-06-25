Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burlington Bible Church
6529 Rogers Lane
Burlington, OH
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Burlington Bible Church
6529 Rogers Lane
Burlington, OH
Anna Ackley Obituary
Anna Ackley

Florence - Anna Ackley, 86, of Florence, KY went to be with the lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Anna was born on February 18, 1933 to the late James and Edna McNees. She grew up in Covington, KY and lived her whole life in the Northern Kentucky area. She attended Burlington Bible Church, and her faith was always important to her. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was always cooking and baking for them. Anna was a homemaker and spent her life raising her daughters and taking care of her family. In her later years she was a member of the Hospice Grievance Group and helped take care of others during their difficult time. She was preceded in death by her husband: Harry Ackley, her brothers: Jim and Bill McNees, her grandson: Timothy Mitchell, and her son-in-law: Garry Hale. Anna is survived by her loving daughters: Debbie Wilson (Gary), Connie Ducker (Bruce), Lisa Wehner (Jim), and Gina Billiter (Jeff), her beloved grandchildren: Casey Wilson, Rachel Ridd (Eric), Nick Wehner, Mason Wilson, Matthew Billiter, Lauren Wehner, Veronica Burns (Nathan), Venessa Reese (Pat), and Shaun Hale (Kim), 6 great-grandchildren, and several other loving extended family and friends. A visitation will be held for Anna on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. On Friday, June 28, 2019 another visitation will be held from 10am until 11am at Burlington Bible Church, 6529 Rogers Lane, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held at 11am on Friday at Church following the visitation. Anna will be buried next to her husband at Burlington Cemetery following the service at Church on Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to the at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or to the at 5455 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 25, 2019
