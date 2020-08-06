Anna BarrettCalifornia - Anna Boyd Barrett, 79 of California, KY passed away on August 4th, 2020. She was born on July 4th, 1941 to her parents Harlan and Josephine (Kendrick) Mosley. She was a nurse and had worked at St. Luke in Ft. Thomas and Greater Cincinnati Orthopedics. She was member of the American Association of Operating Nurses and also Main Street Baptist Church. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Donnie Mosley.She is survived by her husband Mose Barrett. Children; Kevin (Heidi) Barrett, Keith (Sheila) Barrett, and Rene Barrett. Grandchildren; Addyson Cain, Brennah Dutcher, Brogan Dutcher, Chase Barrett, Cole Barrett, Josh Watson, Kevin Michael Barrett, Mitchell Cain, Savannah Hoehn and Sydney Watson.A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY from 11am - 3pm. Service will begin at 3pm. Memorials are suggested to the Care Mission at Main Street Baptist Church. A reception will be held immediately after the service at their home at 3423 Carthage Rd, California, KY 41007 to celebrate Anna's life. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.