Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 878-1777
Villa Hills - Anna Brandner (nee Kiceniuk), 100, of Villa Hills, KY, passed away on December 16, 2019. Anna was born in New Jersey on November 21, 1919, to Paul & Anna Kiceniuk.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Brandner, son Charles (Chuck) Brandner, and several siblings. She leaves behind a son, Paul Brandner, a daughter, Pat Siegert, a sister, Marie Todd, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held, Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church 5313 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm with Mass beginning at 12:00 pm. Entombment will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery 2201 Dixie Highway Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Anna's name to Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth 483 S. Loop Rd Edgewood, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
