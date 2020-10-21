Anna Corsmeier
Reading - Anna Louise (Feuchter) Corsmeier, 77 of Cincinnati, OH passed away on October 19, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1943 to the late Fredrick and Inez Feuchter. Ann loved reading and talking with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard C. Corsmeier; daughter, Michelle R. Maertz; brother, Robert F. Feuchter. She is survived by her children; Richard J. (Kelly) Corsmeier and Patricia (Kevin) Charlson; grandchildren, Brittany (Matt), Brandon, Alex, Zack, Madi, Ian; great grandson, Jack. A visitation will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10am to 12pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Reading (formally Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner). A private family graveside service will take place. In lieu of flowers donation in Ann's name may be made to Queen City Hospice or Eldercare Connections of Cincinnati. To leave an online condolence please visit www.springgrove.org
You will be missed.