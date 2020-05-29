Anna "Rita" (Geraci) Faust
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna "Rita" Faust (nee Geraci)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Faust, a one of a kind mother of Michael and Mary Ann (Jeff) Gettelfinger, grandmother of Candice (Chris) Sheppard and the late Matthew Gettelfinger, great-grandmother of Sophia, Alice and Blake Sheppard, sister of 5 brothers and 7 sisters. Rita passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at age 96. No visitation. Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Vivian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Kids. Condolences at hodappfunerallhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved