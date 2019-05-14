Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Reading - Anna Gautier (née Robinson), age 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was born in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky on June 10, 1920 to the late Gilbert and Mary Robinson. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert Gautier, and son, Michael Gautier. Dear mother of Diana Gautier, Donald (Pam) Gautier, Marilyn (Bob) Bridges. Loving grandmother of Laura, Angie, Renee, Lauren and Andrea. Loving great-grandmother of Stephanie, Savannah, Grace and Donovan. Dear sister of George (Bea) Robinson and Gilbert (Joyce) Robinson, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation 9 -11AM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home - Willow Room, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Funeral Service to follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 14, 2019
