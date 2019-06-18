|
Anna Harris
Burlington - Anna K. Harris, 74 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Anna was born on December 21, 1944 to her late parents, Estell and Eliza Turner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde S. Harris and her brothers, Paul Turner and John Henry Mallicoat. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Renee Brewer (Ron), Sam Harris (Ginger), and Adam Fields; her grandchildren, Jessie Turner, Rylie Brewer, and Katie Brewer; great-grandchild, Avery Bonar; and her brother, Danny Turner (Betty). She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Anna will be remembered as a good Christian woman. She belonged to Beech Grove Holiness Church for more than 50 years. She worked for 2 years at Burlington Elementary School in the cafeteria. She loved working there and being around the children. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Beech Grove Holiness Church, 9353 Beech Grove Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Beech Grove Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna's name are suggested to Special Forces Operations Warrior Foundation, P.O. Box 89367, Tampa, Florida 33689. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019