Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beech Grove Holiness Church
9353 Beech Grove Road
Burlington, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Beech Grove Holiness Church
9353 Beech Grove Road
Burlington, KY
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Beech Grove Cemetery
Burlington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Harris


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Anna Harris Obituary
Anna Harris

Burlington - Anna K. Harris, 74 years of age, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Anna was born on December 21, 1944 to her late parents, Estell and Eliza Turner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde S. Harris and her brothers, Paul Turner and John Henry Mallicoat. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Renee Brewer (Ron), Sam Harris (Ginger), and Adam Fields; her grandchildren, Jessie Turner, Rylie Brewer, and Katie Brewer; great-grandchild, Avery Bonar; and her brother, Danny Turner (Betty). She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Anna will be remembered as a good Christian woman. She belonged to Beech Grove Holiness Church for more than 50 years. She worked for 2 years at Burlington Elementary School in the cafeteria. She loved working there and being around the children. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Beech Grove Holiness Church, 9353 Beech Grove Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Beech Grove Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Anna's name are suggested to Special Forces Operations Warrior Foundation, P.O. Box 89367, Tampa, Florida 33689. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now