Florence - Anna Jo Bell. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Anna Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Bell and siblings, Georgie Jackson, Peggy Wilson and Bobby Lanter. She is survived by her children, Karen (Joe) Meimann, Donna Gordon and Mike Sipple; grandchildren, Amber (Justin) Bagby and Brian (Sydney) Meimann; great-grandchildren, J.J., Jordyn, Jayden and Larkin; sister, Sandra Nicely. Visitation Monday, June 1st, from 11:00 am until time of service 12:00 pm at the Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment Highland Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Juvenile Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
