Anna Lee Fair (nee Gray) Wilson
Milford - Anna Lee Fair (nee Gray) Wilson, 91 of Milford died Sunday October 20, 2019. Widow of Forest Fair and Jerry Wislon. Loving mother of Forest Lee Fair, Beverly Ann Williams, Gloria Jean Margalli, Jerry Wayne Fair, Four step-children and the late Thomas Alan Fair. Grandmother of ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren also surviving. Visitation is on Thursday Oct. 24th at 11 am until funeral at 1 pm both at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Rd. Blue Ash OH 45242. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019