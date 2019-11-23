Resources
Anna Leora Johnson Smith

Anna Leora Johnson Smith Obituary
Anna Leora Johnson Smith, age 82, a resident of Cambridge Place in Lexington, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, following a long illness. She was born February 22, 1937 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hubert G. and Edna Evelyn Estes Johnson. She was a former employee of the Newport Nazarene Church and Baldwin Piano Company.

She is survived by: Her husband: Russell Ralph Smith, Sr. 1 daughter: Vicki Lynn Smith Johnson - Lexington. 2 sons: Russell Ralph Smith, Jr. - Winchester, Eddie Dwayne Smith - Cincinnati, OH. 2 sisters: Faye Stewart - Ravenna, Nancy Teegarden - Butler. 3 brothers: Virgil Johnson - Bellevue, James Johnson - Furnace, Dallas Johnson - Beattyville, Brother-in-law: Robert "Bobby" Highley - Greenville, SC. 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 1 son, James Eric Smith, 4 sisters; Sue Abney, Beulah Mays, Zelma Rogers, Phyllis Shouse and 1 brother, Floyd Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, November 26, 12 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Friends may call between 10 AM and 12 PM Tuesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Cobb Hill Cemetery Fund or A Chance to Dance 305 Cedar St. Lexington, KY 40508.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
