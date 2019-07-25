|
Anna Lisa Angelo
Ft. Wright - Anna Lisa Angelo beloved daughter of Verdie Jane Angelo (nee Rogers) and the late Paul D. Angelo. Dear sister of Paula (Ronald) Peterson, Loma Angelo, Mary Moore, Paul (Sandra) Angelo III and Antonio Angelo. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Anna Lisa was a proud graduate of Oak Hills High School. Passed away July 22, 2019. Age 58 years. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019