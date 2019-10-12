|
Anna Lois Faulkner
Cincinnati - Anna Lois Faulkner died peacefully on October 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Lois Faulkner Molitor of Indianapolis, IN, and Barbara Faulkner Cox of Orangeburg, SC. She was the loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and the blessed great-grandmother to fifteen great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Oak Hills United Methodist Church 6069 Bridgetown Rd Cincinnati, OH, and a service to honor her life will be held immediately following. The family requests a donation to in lieu of other memorials. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019