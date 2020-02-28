Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakland Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Lou Burch


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Anna Lou Burch Obituary
Anna Lou Burch

Demossville - Anna Lou Burch, 87 of Dry Ridge, formerly from Demossville, KY passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 27th, 2020. She was born on February 7th, 1933 to her parents Elbert and Avis (Little) Bush. She was retired owner and president of C.M. Mockbee. She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Red Hat Society and Grants Lick Baptist. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Maurice Burch in 1992, sisters, Yvonne Mullins, brothers; Gary Baker, Howe Baker and sister in law, Georgia Boden.

She leaves behind her daughter, Patricia (Greg) Oaks, sons; Maurice (Renee) Burch Jr., and Michael Burch. Sisters; Beverly (Bill) Waldemeyer, Norma (Terry) Hafer, Freda (Rick) Clair, Sister in Law, Wanda Hamilton. Brother, Danny (Casey) Baker. Grandchildren; Gregory Oaks Jr., Jonathan Oaks, Elizabeth Knicely, Tabitha Burch and Kayla Burch, and 7 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday March 2nd, 2020 from 4-8pm. Graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery at 11am.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -