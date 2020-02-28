|
Anna Lou Burch
Demossville - Anna Lou Burch, 87 of Dry Ridge, formerly from Demossville, KY passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 27th, 2020. She was born on February 7th, 1933 to her parents Elbert and Avis (Little) Bush. She was retired owner and president of C.M. Mockbee. She was a member of the Eastern Star, the Red Hat Society and Grants Lick Baptist. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Maurice Burch in 1992, sisters, Yvonne Mullins, brothers; Gary Baker, Howe Baker and sister in law, Georgia Boden.
She leaves behind her daughter, Patricia (Greg) Oaks, sons; Maurice (Renee) Burch Jr., and Michael Burch. Sisters; Beverly (Bill) Waldemeyer, Norma (Terry) Hafer, Freda (Rick) Clair, Sister in Law, Wanda Hamilton. Brother, Danny (Casey) Baker. Grandchildren; Gregory Oaks Jr., Jonathan Oaks, Elizabeth Knicely, Tabitha Burch and Kayla Burch, and 7 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday March 2nd, 2020 from 4-8pm. Graveside service will be held at Oakland Cemetery at 11am.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020