West Chester - Anna Lucile Saylor, 83, of West Chester, died on February 25, 2020. She was born on August 23, 1936, in Lockland, Ohio to the late Casper and Mattie (Purcell) Owens. She graduated from Deer Park High School in 1954 and worked at Stearns & Foster.

She was pianist/organist at Socialville Baptist Church. Ann enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sharon (James) Harris and Gloria (Clarence) Singleton; nieces, Sue (Edward) Parks and Donna McGowan; nephew, Stan (Diane) White; two sisters-in-law, Gladys Saylor and Jean (Virgil) Adams; three grandchildren, Dawn Queen, Kelly Graham, and Jason Harris; six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis Saylor and four siblings, Dorothy White, Ray Owens, Paul Owens, and infant, Freddy Owens.

Funeral: 1:00 pm Monday, March 2, 2020, at Socialville Baptist Church, 5946 Socialville Foster Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Burial in Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Visitation: 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Monday at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to Sproles Family Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions to the Socialville Baptist Church Mission Fund. Online condolences at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
