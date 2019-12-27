Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Flanigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. Flanigan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna M. Flanigan Obituary
Anna M. Flanigan

Beloved wife of Tim Flanigan for 49 years, loving mother of Sean (Ann), Shannon (Robb) Penny and Ryan (Suzanne), grandmother of Kristina, Jamie, Jack, Aidan, Timmy, Nick and Samantha, survived by sisters of Michaeleen and Rose Ann. She lost her 30 month battle with cancer on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at age 68. Funeral Mass will be Friday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church 4551 Delhi Pike. Her family will continue to celebrate her life on Saturday from 3-6 PM at The Main Entrance 5132 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -