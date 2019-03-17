|
Anna Mae Burns
Westwood - Anna Mae Burns (nee Wuenneman), beloved wife of the late Lawrence E Burns, loving mother of David (Donna) Burns, devoted grandmother of Atticus and Pollyanne Burns, sister of the late Naomi (late Al) Wessler and the late Mary Alice (late Albert) Grohs. Died, Sunday, March 10, 2019, age 83. Visitation for Anna Mae and Lawrence is in St Martin of Tours Church, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9 AM until their Memorial Mass at 10 AM. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Vitas Hospice Charitable Fund, 11500 North Lake Dr (45249) or St Martin of Tours Church, 3720 St Martin Place (45211) Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019