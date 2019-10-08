|
|
Anna Mae DeBruler
Dayton - Anna Mae (nee Bruin) DeBruler, 86 of Dayton, Kentucky passed away on October 7, 2019 at the Seasons at Alexandria, Kentucky. Anna was born September 29, 1933 in Milford, Kentucky to George Bruin and Garnet (West) Bruin. She was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy DeBruler, and sons Gary and Pat DeBruler. Anna is survived by her Sons, Roger (Kathy) DeBruler, Dennis DeBruler, and James (Christie) DeBruler, 9 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Michael Sweeney, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the . Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019