Anna Mae Hammons
Taylor Mill - Anna Mae (Darpel) Hammons, age 93, of Taylor Mill, Kentucky, died on October 18, 2019. Anna Mae was born on January 6, 1926, to the late Bernard and Stella (Huelsman) Darpel.
She was one of 10 children and was preceded in death by her siblings: Helen Hurm, Charlotte Birch, Bernard Darpel, Louis Darpel and Robert Darpel. She is survived by her brothers Charlie, Larry and George (Katie) Darpel; her sister Margie (Mick) Duncan; and her sister-in-law Ginny Darpel. Anna attended Saint Anthony Grade School and was a graduate of Holy Cross High School. She was a proud lifelong parishioner of Saint Anthony Church in Taylor Mill.
On February 12, 1946, Anna married her true love and life partner, Samuel B. Hammons, who preceded her in death. Throughout her life, Anna was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who centered her life on caring for her husband and their 12 children. She was dedicated to the Catholic faith which guided and sustained her. Anna loved to travel with her husband, children and her sister Margie; and greatly enjoyed tending to her yard and flower garden. She delighted in baking her legendary buttermilk biscuits, lebkuchen and chicken pot pies for her family and friends.
Anna was preceded in death by four of her children: Daniel Hammons, Rob Hammons, Peggy Alig, and Teresa Vetter, and two granddaughters, Sarah Hetterman and Megan Hammons. Anna is survived by eight of her children: Sandra (Jerry) Chabre, Mary Jo Hammons, Michael (Kit) Hammons, Rita (Bob) Rothert, Carol (Jack) Russell, Tom (Mary) Hammons, Sam (Gay) Hammons, and Betty Jane (David) DeVita. Survivors also include her 27 beloved grandchildren: Laura (Greg) Tilford, Doug (Vicky) Thornton, Taylor Thornton, Cheryl (Jim) Stegman, Scott (Mary) Hammons, Mike (Ruby) Hammons, Jeff (Melinda) Hammons, Jamie (Angela) Hammons, Renee Marquette (Quinn McMurtry), Star (Russ) Staubach, Luke Darpel (Sarah Shelton), Amy (Steve) Gondosch, Joe (Lucy) Alig, Katie (Michael) Scheper, John Hammons, Tess (Adam) Brown, Anna (Steve) Raines, Jessy Rothert, Gabe (Jessica) Czirr, Zach (Ashley) Czirr, Veronica (Brendan) Cain, Brittany (Brad) Von Hoene, Christian Vetter, Nathan Johnson, Peter DeVita, David Anthony DeVita, Francie ( Ryan) Appel.
Anna is also survived by 46 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Instead of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Saint Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015; or the Holy Cross High School Scholarship Fund, 3617 Church Street, Covington, KY 41015. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), Kentucky 41015.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Saint Anthony Church, 485 Grand Avenue, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Interment Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019