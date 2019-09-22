Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkview Memorial Gardens
Wheeling, OH
View Map
Anna Marie Smith Obituary
Anna Marie Smith, 91, of Erlanger, KY, formerly of Wheeling, WV, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Wheeling, WV on August 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late George and Ida Sayre. Anna was a 1946 graduate of Wheeling High School. She worked as a Nurse's Aid for St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Covington, KY for over 20 years before retiring. Anna enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, taking drives, listening to music and dancing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 12 years: Charles Smith; daughter: Gloria Wheeling and brother: George Sayre. Anna is survived by her sons: Lawrence (Che) Eversole, Jeff Sandfoss and John Sandfoss; daughters: Catherine (Mike) Perrotta, Ida Byler and Linda (George) Santini; step-son: Gary Smith; sister: Catherine Bradford; 15 grandchildren; 1 step-granddaughter and 1 great-granddaughter. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 3:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Interment will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Parkview Memorial Gardens in Wheeling, WV. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
