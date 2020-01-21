Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
825 Washington Avenue
Newport, OH
Anna Romito Obituary
Newport, KY - Anna L. Romito, 97, of Covington, formerly of Newport & Ft. Thomas, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker, shipping clerk with the former Wadsworth Manufacturing and a cafeteria worker at Newport Junior High School. She was a member of the former Corpus Christi Altar Society, St. Ann Auxiliary, Holy Spirit Altar Society and Social Club, Brighton Seniors, 55 Club, St. Augustine/ St. Monica Society and St. Augustine Pathfinders. She was the daughter of the late John and Hattie (Rust) Rauch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Romito; son, Edward Romito; brothers, Joseph, Herman, and Gus Rauch; sisters, Carolyn Gaukel, Frances Geiger, and Leona Butsch. Anna is survived by her sons, Michael (MaryAnn), William (Sharon), Robert (Vicki), and Gregory (Cathy) Romito; daughters, Rosanne (Bill) Weisbrodt, Susan (Roger) Treadway, Donna (Mike) Murray, and Vicki (Mark) Cook; 24 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 24 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp - Erschell Funeral Home, 835 York Street, Newport. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am on Saturday, January 25 at Holy Spirit Church, 825 Washington Avenue, Newport. Burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the St. Augustine Church Restoration Fund, 1839 Euclid Ave., Covington, KY 41014 or . Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
