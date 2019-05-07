|
|
Anna Seal
Liberty Twp. - SEAL, Anna M. (nee Korb). Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Seal. Cherished daughter of Anna and the late Henry Korb. Loving mother to Jennifer (Andrew) Riegert and Valerie (Joshua) Reinhart. Adored grandmother of Quinn, Tessa, Nora and Elias. Dear sister of Hank (the late Jo Ann), Carole (Barry), Theresa (Taylor), Jim, Jeff (Lynn), Mark (Kelly) and Amy (Tony). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Passed away May 3, 2019. Age 68. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 8 2019, at 11 a.m.at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 330 Lebanon Street, Monroe. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . https://www.heart.org/Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019