1/
Anna Strotman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Strotman

Anna Marie Strotman (nee Hayes), beloved wife of Edwin A. Strotman. Loving mother of Diane (Stephen) Hack. Caring grandmother of Jeffrey (Ashley) Hack, Brent (Joanna) Hack and Christina Hack. Great-grandmother of Trevor, Vera, Natalie, Emily, Evelyn and Wesley. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Anna Hayes. Passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 84. Memorial visitation will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45224 from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to National MS Society P.O. Box 91891 Washington DC 20090-1891




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved