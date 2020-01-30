|
Annabel L. Haas
Union Twp. - Annabel L. Haas (nee Clinger), 65, of Union Township, passed away Wednesday, January, 29, 2020 at her home. She was born January 10, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond and Georgia Clinger. She was the loving wife of Jake Haas. Annabel was the cherished step-mother of Nikka (Donald) Quickle; the grandmother of Tyler Quickle; and the great-grandmother of Jaxon Quickle. She was also the dear cousin of Helen Mae Hyer. Family and friend are invited to a visitation from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia, Ohio. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home on Monday at 12:00 PM. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020