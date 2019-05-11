|
|
Annabelle Nichols Cupp
Covington - Annabelle Nichols Cupp, 89 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on May 9, 2019. Annabelle was born October 9, 1929 in Harlen, Kentucky to Alford and Maxine (Baker) Dezarn.She was a homemaker and member of the First Christian Church, Covington, Kentucky. Annabelle loved being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Nichols, son, Gary Lee Nichols, brothers, Stanley and Raleigh Dezarn, and her sisters, Jesse Koch and Delphia Lindsay. Annabelle is survived by her Daughters, Kimberly Ann Rodgers,and Lisa Jo (Jeff) Egan, Son, William A. Nichols. Also two granddaughters, Jennifer Nichols (Octavio) Diaz and Christina Rodgers. Seven great grandchildren, Alex, Ana, Mariah, Sophie, Amari, Jazmin, and Jesus. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 from 11:00 am-1:00pm at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Tracy A. Siegman, officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky.Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church, 14 W. Fifth Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011. Special condolences and memories may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 11, 2019