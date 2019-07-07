Services
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
26 W North Bend Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
26 W North Bend Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - COOPER, Anne was born in Nashville Tennessee, raised in (Northumberland County) Reedville, Virginia. She was a dedicated and enthusiastic educator in Baltimore Maryland, Washington DC, Richmond Virginia and Cincinnati Ohio. She was also a social services executive and a licensed massage therapist in Cincinnati Ohio where she resided from 1976 until her recent death from complications of dementia. Anne was the loving wife of Bennett Cooper, Jr., loving mother of Jana Clark (Vinnie), Bennett Cooper III, Tonya Cooper and Gina Cooper; beloved grandmother of Cecily, Joshua, Reed, Vincent, Lena, Zee Ella and Davis. She passed away July 3, 2019 at age 73. Visitation with the family will take place at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 26 W. North Bend Rd. Cincinnati Ohio 45216 Thursday, July 11 at 3:00 pm followed by Memorial Service at 3:30 pm. Special online Condolences for the family and friends may be left at www.jcbattleandsons.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
