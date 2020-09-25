Anne E. Carroll



Anne E. Carroll truly loved by her husband for sixty-seven years, Charles Carroll, as well as by her children: Karen (Mark), Patricia (Craig), Jim (Becky), Betsie (Tom), Peggy (Bobby) and Dan and grandchildren David (Suzanne), Jaclyn (Ryan), Charlie, Rachael, Jacob and Jack and four great-grandchildren. All of whom loved her as she loved them. Her family was the center of Anne's life. She looked for occasions to get them together so she could cook for them and enjoy their company. Family gatherings on holidays and birthdays were very special in her home. Anne loved her active social life and all the friends who came with it. From her golfing and mahjong groups at Coldstream Country Club and Bonita Bay Club and her large circle of lifelong friends in Cincinnati and Florida. She loved her family and she loved her friends. She was generous with her love, wisdom, and time. She will be missed by all of us who are blessed to have been able to call her "Wife", "Mom", "Aunt", "Grandma", and "Dear Friend." The family would like to thank the medical staff at Mercy Anderson and Hospice of Anderson for their professional and compassionate care for Anne. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Twp. at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 30. I lieu of flowers, your prayers would be appreciated. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









