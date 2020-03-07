|
Anne Gerner
Cold Springs - Anne Gerner, 62, of Cold Spring, Kentucky, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday February 17th, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky.
Anne was the sixth of seven children of Elmer and Mary Gerner. Anne went to St Stephen's Grade School and graduated in 1971. She graduated from Our Lady of Providence Hight School in 1975 and Northern Kentucky University in 1980.
Anne was a tutor at Sylvan Learning Center and also taught at Holy Spirit Jr High in Newport; St Joseph's Grade School in Cold Spring and Holy Cross School in Covington. While at St Joseph's Anne taught various subjects and wrote several yearly plays for the school. She loved working with the students teaching them their character lines and choreography. The students loved doing their performances for their family, friends and school. Anne loved teaching and being with children.
Anne was a sweet, intelligent, beautiful, kind and giving person. She will be greatly missed.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mary Catherine (nee Flynn) Gerner, her sister Barbara Ann Kearns, and her brother David Elmer Gerner.
Anne is survived by her beloved former husband Rick Lyman, her devoted children, Adrienne Mary Lyman, and James Andrew Gerner, her dear siblings, John (Kim) Gerner, Judy (Harry) Bricking, Cathy Flynn-Gerner, James (Andrea) Gerner and her brother-in-law, Robert Kearns, and sister in law Maureen Gerner.
Memorial services are private for just Anne's family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020