Anne GoertemillerCincinnati - Anne Louise Goertemiller, 58, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved wife of 32 years to Mark Goertemiller; loving mother to Noah; much loved sister to Barbara (Richard) Devans, John (Donna) Brueggemeyer, Carolyn Brueggemeyer, Meg Schroeder, and Paul (Carol) Brueggemeyer; daughter to the late Carl and Lillian Brueggemeyer. Anne loved and spoiled all her many nieces and nephews and was most proud of her son. She was happiest in a crowd with her friends and loved ones nearby. She could light up any room with her infectious laugh and sense of humor. A small service for immediate family will be held on May 27, with a larger gathering at a later date TBD. Memorial donations may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences at www.springgrove.org