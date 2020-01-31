Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Ft. Mitchell, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Hegge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne "Liz" Hegge


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Anne "Liz" Hegge Obituary
Anne "Liz" Hegge

Lakeside Park - Anne E. "Liz" Hegge (nee Thaman), 92, of Lakeside Park, KY, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Liz was born in Erlanger, KY on August 30, 1927 to the late William and Helen (Anneken) Thaman. During her life, Liz became a graduate of St. Henry High School, was a 64-year member of Blessed Sacrament Church, worked as a chef for Remke's, loved playing cards, and was well known for her baking and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Robert Louis Hegge in 2006, and her siblings Bernadette "Betty" Hegge and Raymond Paul Thaman. Liz is survived by her children Diana Knoebber (Ted), Helen Craven, and Robert "Bob" Hegge (Judy), grandchildren Bill Knoebber, Amanda Gardner, John Knoebber, Matt Knoebber, Kelly Bloom, Krista Krallman, Carrie Wade, Scott Meadows, and Mark Meadows, 12 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to DCCH Center for Children and Families 75 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Passionists Nuns 1151 Donaldson Hwy. Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -