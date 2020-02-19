Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Anne Hitchens
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
Cincinnati - Anne "Dee" Hitchens, beloved wife of the late Edward "Ted" Hitchens. Loving mother of Sara (Bill) Tauber and Ted (Jackie) Hitchens, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Leia, Wil, and Ben Tauber and Nate Hitchens. Passed away, Monday, February 17, 2020. Age 76. Gathering of Family and Friends, Wed. Feb. 26th from 5PM-8PM with Sharing of Life Stories at 7PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Light refreshments provided. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati. mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
