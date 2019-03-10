|
|
Anne Horne Stirling Nethercott
Sarasota - Anne Horne Stirling Nethercott died on 2-8-2019 in Sarasota, FL.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Nethercott, former Senior Vice President of Finance of Procter and Gamble Company, who died in 2009.
She leaves her daughter, Sandra Waters (Stephen) of Greenwich, CT; three grandchildren: James Waters (Tara) of Greenwich, CT; John Waters (Melissa) of Dallas, TX; and Anne Waters Enberg (Jon) of Raleigh, NC; and six great grandchildren.
A service and reception will be held at 10 am on Saturday, 3-16-2019 at the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, 1345 Grace Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208.
A more complete obituary can be found at https://www.toalebrothers.com/obituaries/Anne-Horne-Nethercott/ - !/Obituary
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019