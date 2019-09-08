|
Anne Middlekamp
Cincinnati - Middlekamp, Anne M. (Nee Wagner), devoted wife of the late Eugene Middlekamp, loving mother of Mary (Bill) TeVogt, Joanne (Walt Moll) Middlekamp. Rose Anne Shepherd, Charles (Norma) Middlekamp, Mark (Christine) Middlekamp, and the late David Middlekamp. Dear sister of Kitty Glatthaar, Mary Hopkins, the late John, Terry, Fred, Bob, Tom Wagner, Patty Greve and Marcie Ruehl. Foster mother of Alice (John) Derrenkamp, Terri Kovach, and the late Desiree Baker. Cherished grandmother to Jon and Renee TeVogt; David Moll and Alyssa (James) Savage; Lindsey and Taylor Shepherd; Matthew, Claire, and Eric Middlekamp; Charles (Roxanne), the late Jeremy, and Shane Middlekamp. Special grandmother to Gerry Moll, Laura Hendricks, Maria Schade, Debbie Moll, and Kateri Haskett; Miles Coleman and Will Kovach; John and Matthew Derrenkamp. Also survived by many great and great great grandchildren. Passed away September 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation at Twin Towers Chapel, 5343 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224 on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 10 AM to the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at Noon in Twin Towers Chapel. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to U.N.I.C.E.F (KIND FUND for scholarships), 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019