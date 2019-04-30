|
Anne Tarvin
Covington - Anne Lyle Tarvin, 96, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Rosedale Green in Covington. She was a retired Secretary and Bookkeeper. Anne was very creative and artistic and since the 1950's, she always made her own personalized Christmas cards every year. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Faye Tarvin and brother, James Tarvin. She will be missed by her good friends, Joyce Wolking, Sandy Hall, Carl Thiem, Sharon and Barry True and Marie and Bill Possel and family. Graveside service is on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or the charity of donor's choice. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
