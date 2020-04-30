|
|
Anne Taylor
Cincinnati - Anne Mitchell Taylor, passed away on the 22nd of April, 2020 at the age of 88 in Cincinnati. Born on 15 September 1931, she attended the Summit Country Day School, Hillsdale School, graduated from Miss Porter's School and earned her Bachelor's degree from UC. Anne married James ("Jerry") Taylor of Wyoming, OH and together raised three children in Cincinnati, James Jared Taylor, III (Brooke) of Desert Hot Springs, California, Lawrence Maxwell Taylor (Sheilah) of Rockville, Maryland, and Jessica Graydon Taylor (John Fort) of Knoxville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and her sister Barbara Erskine. Anne's job as editor for Indian Hill Living Magazine combined her passion for people, her community and writing. Anne sang with the May Festival Chorus for over forty years, and on Sundays she could be heard singing with the Indian Hill Church Choir. She truly cared about helping others and was a reader for Radio Reading Services, making media available to the blind and visually impaired. Anne was preceded in death by her sisters Marjorie Maguire and Jean Bahlman. A small family service will take place at the Indian Hill Church, with a memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Cincinnati Arts Association in support of Music Hall. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020