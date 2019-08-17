|
Anne (nee Ricci) Wippel
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Wippel, Jr. "Smokey". Loving mother of Judy (late Tom) Zuber, Janice (Bill) Owen, Jackie (Tom) Wiesman and Edward F. (Diane) Wippel III. Also survived by 10 grand, 16 great-grand and 1 great great grandchild. Dear sister of the late Janette Kerth, Colina Jones and Mickey Schmutte. Died Aug. 16, 2019 Age 95. Graduate of Seton High School. Retired from Shillito's/Lazarus. Visitation Monday at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood from 9am until time of prayers at 10:15am followed by Funeral Mass 10:30am at St. Jude Church (Bridgetown). Memorials may be made to St. Jude Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019