Annette Due
Southgate - Annette Frances Due (nee. Geiger), 79, of Southgate, passed away on Wednesday, April 10th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. She was an active member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate and Southgate Seniors. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Frances Geiger and brother, Art Geiger. She is survived by her daughters, Teri (Jim) Specht, Mary Anne (Bob) Stull, Shirley (Tom) Currens & Laurie (Tom) Piccola; sons, Dave (Terri) & Bill (Ruth) Due; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Jerry) Bruns, Marge (Dean) Hall, Barb (Denny) Monahan, Millie (Charlie) Ruprecht & Mary Kampsen and brothers, Ed (Bonnie), Don, John (Mary) & Larry (Sharon) Geiger. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 15th at St. Therese Church, Southgate. The Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or may be made in the form of Masses. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019