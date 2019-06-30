|
Annette Gayle Kunimura
West Chester, OH - Annette Kunimura, 59, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home. Anne was born to Manuel and Opal (nee McPherson) King on January 27, 1960, in Princeton, WV. On August 3,1996, Anne married Wayne Kunimura in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Anne was a communication and broadcasting major, graduating from Marshall University in 1982 She was very creative and had a passion for marketing, graphic design and media fulfillment.This resulted in her forming and running King Communications Inc, a successful media company for over 23 years. Her love for music and art brought Anne much enjoyment in her life. She also loved to travel and spent many vacations on her favorite island resort in Kauai.
Anne is survived by her husband of 23 years, Wayne Kunimura of Beckett Ridge,OH, step-children Steven ( Lindsay) Kunimura and Alexander Kunimura both of Cincinnati, OH, siblings; Thomas Donald (Sharon) King, Shirley (Randy) Bourne, both of Princeton, WV, Dr. Mark J. (Pam) King of Cincinnati, OH, Dennis (Sheila) King of Roanoke, VA.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents.
Anne's love, laughter, spirituality and compassion will be remembered and cherished by us all.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Spring Grove Funeral Home, TriCounty (11285 Princeton Pike, 45246), from 2PM until funeral services begin at 4PM. Visitation will resume at 5PM. Anne will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019