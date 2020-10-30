Annette Holt
(nee Cianciolo), beloved wife of the late Steve J. Holt. Loving mother of Julie (Andy) Langan and Steve A. (Jamie) Holt. Dear grandmother of Gage Langan, Kennedi Langan, Landon Holt, and Addy Holt. Dear twin sister of Tony (the late Judy) Cianciolo. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Annette passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at age 78. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Wednesday (11/4) from 6 - 8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday (11/5) at 11 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe, 5720 Hamilton Mason Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. Donations may be sent to Alzheimer's Association
for Dementia Research and/or Hospice of Southwest Ohio. Condolences at HodappFuneralHome.com