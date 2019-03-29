|
|
Annette W.S. Lee Ramsey
Union - Annette W.S. Lee Ramsey, 79, of Union, passed away March 25, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL.
Survived by her husband of 59 years: Larry Wayne Ramsey, Sr.; a son: Larry Ramsey, Jr. of Covington; a brother: Gilbert Lee of Honolulu, HI; 2 grandchildren: Jonathon Ramsey of Newport and Nicole Ramsey Eaton of Fort Mill, SC; and several half brothers and sisters.
She was a homemaker and former co-owner of Latco Transmission Service in Latonia.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in the Mother of God Mausoleum in Latonia. Hamilton-Stanley Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Point Arc of Northern Kentucky, 104 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011 or to the Redwood Rehabilitation Center, 71 Orphanage Rd., Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019