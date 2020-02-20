Services
Anni Cram

Anni Cram Obituary
Anni Cram

Loveland - Anni Cram of Loveland. Beloved companion of the late Charles Cram. Loving mother of Darline (Jim) Wilson Wilkinson. Cherished grandmother of Adam Race, Alexandra Race, and Chandra Wald. Dear sister of Lieselotte Klehr. Passed away February 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anni may be directed to Queen City Hospice. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
