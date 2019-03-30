|
|
Annie Foss Pitcairn
Cincinnati - Annie Foss Pitcairn, 91, beloved wife of 60 years to the late Robert A. Pitcairn. Devoted mother of Robert A. Pitcairn, Jr. (Marian), Suzanne Pitcairn, Richard Pitcairn (Mary), Debra Pitcairn, and Cheryl Horn (Robert). Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. She died peacefully on March 15 with family by her side. Memorial service at a future date. Memorials to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 30, 2019